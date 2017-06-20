Chris Paul to the Spurs Feels More Likely With Pau Gasol Cap Relief

This NBA offseason is featuring a veritable frenzy of activity and rumors. Most of it thus far has been surrounding the Cavs, Celtics, and 76ers — with some Jimmy Butler rumors thrown in for good measure — and meanwhile the Spurs are maneuvering themselves for a move:

Sources: Pau Gasol will decline his $16.2M option for 2017-18, but intends to work with Spurs on a longer term deal to remain with team. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 20, 2017

For the Spurs, this is a way to get salary cap relief on the 2017-18 roster. Gasol will return on a smaller annual salary. https://t.co/BNtilHNMAx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 20, 2017

In April, my boss Jason McIntyre made the basketball case for CP3 on the Spurs, noting that this would be their rotation:

PG: Chris Paul/Tony Parker

SG: Danny Green/Kyle Anderson

SF: Kawhi Leonard/Dejounte Murray

PF: LaMarcus Aldridge/Nikola Milutinov (?)

C: Dewayne Dedmon/Pau Gasol

Earlier this month, ESPN’s Marc Stein reported that Chris Paul would give “serious consideration” to joining the Spurs.

Even with the Pau Gasol cap relief, the Spurs would not be able to pay Paul as much as the Clippers would be able to — the Clippers could offer five years at a total of $205 million, while other teams including the Spurs could “only” offer the maximum of a four-year deal worth about $152 million — but this is all more likely to happen now than it was yesterday.

Looking several steps ahead: If Chris Paul does indeed join the Spurs, how do you think this would stack San Antonio up with the Warriors?