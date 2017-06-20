Dwyane Wade Didn't Opt Out ... Of This Bizarre Saudi Arabian Cartoon

In the midst of all the rumors and nonsense with the NBA, Dwyane Wade dropped a video of his role in a Saudi Arabian cartoon called Masameer. I had no idea that there was a big market in Saudi Arabia for stoners who want to watch cartoons late at night.

If you don’t want to watch, the plot is basically this: Dwyane Wade is driving around L.A. heading to his role in a movie where he plays a crab. He hits someone, crawling in the road, who speaks Arabic, and has two friends, one of whom is a talking dog. They go to the crab shoot and get Wade to include them in the shoot. The movie is terrible. Oh, and there is some sort of body builder that sounds like Mike Tyson, who gets naked. There’s also a Donald Trump Mexican ban joke included.