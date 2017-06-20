Emily Kaplan Leaving SI's MMQB for ESPN

Emily Kaplan will join ESPN from Sports Illustrated’s Monday Morning Quarterback, The Big Lead has learned from a highly placed source with knowledge of the news. Unauthorized to speak publicly on the matter, the source requested anonymity. At ESPN, Kaplan will continue to do some deeper NFL features, but her primary role will be covering hockey.

Kaplan joined Sports Illustrated as a magazine intern in 2013, and also began contributing stories to Peter King’s MMQB site that fall. She became a staff writer for SI in 2014.

Her stories at MMQB included an interview with Steve Gleason about football and ALS, a review of the NFL’s investigation into Al Jazeera’s allegations that Peyton Manning and Clay Matthews received PEDs from an anti-aging clinic in Indianapolis, an experiential report on cryotherapy, and a look at Joe Lockhart, the former Bill Clinton PR guru tasked with remaking Roger Goodell’s image.

Several hockey writers, including Scott Burnside, Pierre LeBrun, and Joe McDonald, were let go from ESPN in the network’s recent round of layoffs.