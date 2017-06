The Dwight Howard Era in Atlanta will be short lived, it appears.

The Atlanta Hawks have agreed to trade center Dwight Howard to the Charlotte Bobcats, source tell ESPN's The Undefeated. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 21, 2017

Howard, who played the previous season in Houston, averaged 13.5 points and 12.7 rebounds for Atlanta this year. Details of the deal come from Woj.

Sources: Charlotte is sending Miles Plumlee, Marco Belenelli and 41st pick to Atlanta for Dwight Howard and 31st pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 21, 2017

At virtually the exact moment this news broke, Dwight Howard was on Twitter casually asking NBA fans for thoughts on potential trades, and generally seeming unaware he was getting moved.