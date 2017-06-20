Hot Mike Catches Keith Hernandez's Colorful Analysis of Tanner Roark's Struggles

Keith Hernandez got caught by the ol’ hot mike during last night’s SNY broadcast of the Mets-Dodgers game. The analyst gave his honest reaction to Gary Cohen after being informed Washington pitcher Tanner Roark had been chased from a start against Miami after only three innings.

“Roarke’s been getting his tits lit,” Hernandez remarked.

Although it’s likely something he wouldn’t have knowingly said on air, his point stands. Roarke has allowed 13 earned runs over 7.2 innings in his last two outings and sports a 8.02 June ERA.

Hernandez, of course, has a long leash when it comes to these types of things because he was in Game Six while you were probably watching it on television and making wisecracks to a disinterested room.