D’Angelo Russell is on his way out of LA, as the Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly packaged the 21-year-old and Timofey Mozgov’s awful contract into a deal with the Brooklyn Nets. In exchange for Russell and Mozgov, the Lakers will reportedly receive Brook Lopez and the 27th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Lakers are trading Tim Mozgov and D'Angelo Russell to Nets for Brook Lopez and 27th pick Thursday, sources say. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 20, 2017

