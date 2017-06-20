USA Today Sports

Le Batard's Co-host Stugotz Got a Paul Finebaum Makeover

As part of a planned bit in conjunction with sponsorship from the Dollar Shave Club, Dan Le Batard’s co-host Jon “Stugotz” Weiner got his hair cut to look exactly like Paul Finebaum. They’ve been having Finebaum callers on, and having them ask “Paul Fauxbaum” college football questions. All in all, a pretty funny bit.

