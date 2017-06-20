New York City Attacked by Giant Kristaps Porzingis Rumor

The NBA offseason is in its infancy and has already proved far more compelling than last year’s on-court action. Dan Gilbert appears to be actively agitating LeBron James, top talent like Paul George and Jimmy Butler are in limbo, and the Spurs seem to be clearing money for a top-line point guard. Not content with the existing intrigue, Phil Jackson is now out there allowing the nation’s largest city to grind to a halt on a workday thanks to a wildly reckless open mind.

Sources: As teams become aware Phil Jackson isn't ruling out possibility of trading Kristaps Porzingis, frenzy of interest is growing today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 20, 2017

That Jackson would even be open to parting with his precious 7-foot-3 unicorn is cause for concern. It is difficult to imagine a scenario where the return would justify moving the Latvian superstar out of town. It’s much easier to imagine a scenario that results in playoff-less seasons and Carmelo Anthony shooting 35 times a game until he turns 38.

There is a difference between “so crazy it just may work” and simply “so crazy.” One can understand why the long-suffering people of New York would be a bit reticent to trust whatever process is informing Jackson’s open mind.

UPDATE: This doesn’t seem great.