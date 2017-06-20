Rob Gronkowski Responds to Stories About $100,000 Bar Tab While Partying With Flo Rida

Yesterday, TMZ reported that Rob Gronkowski and a “20-man party crew” racked up a large tab at Foxwood Casino in Connecticut of $102,407.00. That tab included 49 bottles of Rosé and Grey Goose, along with a variety of other drinks. The Boston Globe added that it was at an event where Flo Rida was present.

A representative for Big Night Entertainment, which produced the event, said Gronkowski is a “longtime friend” of Flo Rida, mentioned that Gronkowski’s brother was there, and confirmed that the tight end was accompanied by about 20 people.

TMZ added that they don’t know who paid for the tab but said it was most likely the casino.

Last night, Gronkowski apparently hit a point where a piece of news about his partying–which isn’t exactly breaking news at this time–was too much. He sent this tweet out in response.

Don't always believe what you read. This is where 100k + would go to before that. pic.twitter.com/2nzSfBk8pV — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) June 20, 2017

The photo that Rob Gronkowski uploaded is from a February 2017 visit to the Boston Children’s Hospital, where a check for $110,000 was presented. Of course, a person of Gronkowski’s means could both donate a check to the hospital and spend money on other things as well.