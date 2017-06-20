Roundup: Stock Market Hits Record Highs, Jay-Z Changes Name; & Watch Woman Accidentally Pick Up Snake

Stella Maxwell, a model … if you missed it, the stock market hit 21,000 Monday … your relationship needs more bunny photos … “Mother with knife killed by police was pregnant and had mental-health issues” … this one’s for the Jason Isbell fans … another name change for Jay-Z … 50 injured in deck collapse in Montana at a funeral memorial … hey Jeff Sessions, are America’s cities really becoming War Zones? … Otto Warmbier, the 23-year old who was held captive in North Korea, and then “fell” into a coma, has died … 17-year old Muslim girl kidnapped and murdered in Northern Virginia … “Ohio woman reunited with lost tortoise after two-week search” … an autopsy reveals there were a lot of drugs in Carrie Fisher’s system at the time of her death … media company acquires small newspaper group in the Northeast …

Is Jeanie Buss the most powerful woman in sports? [LA Times]

It almost seems like Klay Thompson is taking it upon himself to let everyone know he doesn’t want to play for anyone else but the Warriors. [Mercury News]

The podcast you need to start your week: Columnist rips Kevin Durant, then hangs up on me; Jay Bilas drops knowledge on the NBA draft; an interview with the sparring partner of Conor McGregor. Also, why LeBron to the Lakers will happen in 2018. [3-Hour Radio Show; Best-of 30 Minute Podcast]

Sounds like Mike Florio has thrown his hands up in the air with Colin Kaepernick. [PFT]

I just don’t get the “huge risk” trading the #1 pick. The problem: So few non-college hoops media people watched Markelle Fultz, they just think he’s an automatic star. [Boston Globe]

Welcome to the big-time (again!) Missouri basketball. In come the top tier recruits … and here’s a police citation. [Kansas City.com]

More observations on ESPN’s executive shakeup last week, including this one: One 20-year veteran walked away rather than report to the new boss. [Hollywood Reporter]

Would Roger Goodell’s father have handled the Colin Kaepernick situation differently? [The Nation]

That’s not a dog toy, that’s a rattlesnake!

This family is good at making viral videos. Here’s their Father’s Day effort.

This fight in Myrtle Beach gets scary when the guy in the white shirt pulls out a gun and starts shooting. Seven people were hit, everyone will survive.