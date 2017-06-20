Ryan Grigson Told Pat McAfee He Was "the lowest thing in the organization" When They Met in 2012

When Ryan Grigson was fired in Indianapolis in January–after initially appearing like he would somehow last another season–the person who reveled the most in the news was Pat McAfee, the former Indianapolis Colts punter now with Barstool Sports.

Thank God — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2017

Yesterday, McAfee was on Pro Football Talk Live and explained his animus toward Grigson.

“The first conversation we had together,” McAfee said. “He told me I was the lowest thing in the organization, and he does not want to keep me. Mr. Irsay is forcing him to do it. That’s our first conversation we had. Whenever he cut our entire team [in 2012] and only kept a couple people, the first conversation he told me I was the lowest thing in the organization and the only reason why I’m there because for some reason, Mr. Irsay won’t cut [me]. Literally. It’s not a love-hate relationship. It’s been a hate relationship since day one. Whenever he got fired, I was real excited. It was a great day in my life.

You can be a turd when you are successful, but obnoxious and incompetent is a bad combination. Ryan Grigson is most known for trading for Trent Richardson and letting the Colts roster slip after inheriting the #1 pick and getting Andrew Luck with the first selection of his tenure.