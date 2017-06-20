Golf USA Today Sports

The PGA Tour is Going to Start Blood Testing Next Season

The PGA Tour is Going to Start Blood Testing Next Season

Golf

The PGA Tour is Going to Start Blood Testing Next Season

The PGA Tour is going to start testing for PEDs using a new anti-doping procedure.

Starting in October of the 2017-2018 season, the Tour will add blood testing and will use the banned substance list set forth by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Via USA Today: “We believe that these changes to our program are prudent in that they further our objectives of protecting the well-being of our members and better substantiate the integrity of golf as a clean sport,” Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement released Tuesday.

To go along with the changes, the suspensions will be publicly announced for the first time. This is something that golf fans have been wanting for a while after certain golfers like Tiger Woods started dominating the sport as well as what went down with Dustin Johnson when he was suspended.

, , , , Golf

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Golf
Home