The PGA Tour is Going to Start Blood Testing Next Season

The PGA Tour is going to start testing for PEDs using a new anti-doping procedure.

Starting in October of the 2017-2018 season, the Tour will add blood testing and will use the banned substance list set forth by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Via USA Today: “We believe that these changes to our program are prudent in that they further our objectives of protecting the well-being of our members and better substantiate the integrity of golf as a clean sport,” Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement released Tuesday.

To go along with the changes, the suspensions will be publicly announced for the first time. This is something that golf fans have been wanting for a while after certain golfers like Tiger Woods started dominating the sport as well as what went down with Dustin Johnson when he was suspended.