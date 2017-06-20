The Phoenix Suns Could Take Kevin Love in a 3-Team Trade to Net the Cavs Jimmy Butler or Paul George

The Cavaliers are scrambling to try and swing a deal for Jimmy Butler or Paul George, and they may have found the 3rd team needed to pull it off: The Phoenix Suns.

The real question is how much patience Phoenix owner Robert Sarver has. The franchise hasn’t been to the playoffs in seven years. Their last visit was in 2010, when they had a bunch of stars who aren’t even in the league anymore: Amare Stoudemire, Steve Nash, Jason Richardson and Grant Hill.

Coach Earl Watson is entering his 3rd season; media darling GM Ryan McDonough arrived four years ago, and the clock is ticking on both. The Suns then, face a difficult decision: Draft a potential star like Josh Jackson with the 4th pick, or trade that pick for an established star.

Enter Kevin Love.

The Cavs could ship Love to the Suns, in exchange for whatever the Pacers or Bulls want, but chiefly, the #4 pick. Eric Bledsoe would probably be included, and perhaps Tyson Chandler. Basically, anyone except Devin Booker and Marquese Chriss.

Cleveland would then flip that package – #4 pick, Eric Bledsoe and whomever – to Indiana in exchange for Paul George.

The question comes back to the owner, Sarver: You’re not in the luxury tax, but do you have patience for another year or two to make the playoffs?

A hypothetical Suns lineup for 2017-2018: Is this even a playoff team in the West?

C – Tyson Chandler/Alex Len

PF – Kevin Love/Marquese Chriss/Dragan Bender

SF – TJ Warren/Jared Dudley

SG – Devin Booker/Leandro Barbosa

PG – Bledsoe or Knight/Tyler Ulis

I’ve written this before: I don’t think the Lakers should let this happen. Put together a competitive package to keep LeBron from getting Paul George. Because you might never see PG-13 if he spends a year with LeBron.