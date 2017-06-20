VIDEO: LeBron James Stays in Shape Using This One Cool Trick

Core and mind stability!! Getting my cadence from the side. #StriveforGreatness🚀 #MyOffSeasonIsMySeason👑 #IHaveToContinueToImprove A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 20, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

LeBron James is continuing with his workouts in anticipation of next season. You know, controlling the one thing he can control and letting the other chips fall where they may. And what better way to prepare for another intense season of high-level basketball than throwing on some tights, balancing on a ball, and wiggling a flexible rod?

Obviously, this is an intense routine a mere mortal could only dream of undertaking. You can tell by the wildy journey of facial expressions James employs to get through it. Wonder if one of them is similar to the one he sported upon hearing David Griffin was leaving.