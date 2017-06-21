Roundup: Daniel Day-Lewis Quits Acting; Watch a Cobra Sneak into a House; & Ohio is the Overdose Capital of America

Elsa Hosk, a model who has a very good instagram page … Daniel Day-Lewis has “quit” acting … what a story: “Ironworker Randy Bryce Announces Bid to Unseat Paul Ryan” … movie critic refuses to review the latest Transformers movie … this is terrible: “11-year-old girl electrocuted while swimming in lagoon behind home” … Ohio has a major opioid problem, and Montgomery County is the overdose capital of America … this is a really expensive public bathroom in Brooklyn … boy scout dies of heat stroke while on hike in Texas … Kim Kardashian claims these thong shots were photoshopped, but then adds she hadn’t worked out in 12 weeks … actor Miles Teller was arrested for being drunk in public, but who hasn’t? … these kids need to be taught a lesson and expelled … RIP Prodigy of Mobb Deep …

Tom Verducci wonders what’s going on with baseball, where the pitchers strike everyone out, and batters come to the plate “obsessed with power.” Don’t yawn, MLB fans, this is important. [SI.com]

Warriors fans, you can’t fault Andre Iguodala for exploring the free agent market. He’s got one last contract, and at this stage, maybe money is more important than winning. [Mercury News]

“My son already ate his ass up twice.” That’s De’Aaron Fox’s dad talking about Lonzo Ball. [Bleacher Report]

Welcome to FS1, Ray Lewis! [Sporting News]

The podcast you need to start your week: Columnist rips Kevin Durant, then hangs up on me; Jay Bilas drops knowledge on the NBA draft; an interview with the sparring partner of Conor McGregor. Also, why LeBron to the Lakers will happen in 2018. [3-Hour Radio Show; Best-of 30 Minute Podcast]

Under Armour signed Jay Bilas. [Sole Collector]

What will baseball look like in 2037? [ESPN]

This is a very good long-read on Markelle Fultz, the new 76ers point guard. [Boston Globe]

Kenny Smith’s son is leaving Pacific to be a walk-on at North Carolina. [Inside Carolina]

Would the US Open return to Erin Hills? [JS Online]

VIDEO: Large rat drags bag of trash across sidewalk in Brooklyn https://t.co/2dNC49MHfB pic.twitter.com/ZplhZJ7wQN — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) June 19, 2017

This huge rat is trying to lock down dinner.

Bon Jovi did this elementary school class a solid.

Massive cobra slithers up side of house in Malaysia, wrapping itself around the door frame and climbing into the house through open window. pic.twitter.com/uKCfztyF7U — ABC News (@ABC) June 20, 2017

It’s Malaysia, it’s a huge cobra.

This grocery store moment happened in Brazil, obviously.