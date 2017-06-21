Roundup: Daniel Day-Lewis Quits Acting; Watch a Cobra Sneak into a House; & Ohio is the Overdose Capital of America

USA Today Sports

Elsa Hosk, a model who has a very good instagram page … Daniel Day-Lewis has “quit” acting … what a story: “Ironworker Randy Bryce Announces Bid to Unseat Paul Ryan” … movie critic refuses to review the latest Transformers movie … this is terrible: “11-year-old girl electrocuted while swimming in lagoon behind home” … Ohio has a major opioid problem, and Montgomery County is the overdose capital of America … this is a really expensive public bathroom in Brooklynboy scout dies of heat stroke while on hike in TexasKim Kardashian claims these thong shots were photoshopped, but then adds she hadn’t worked out in 12 weeks … actor Miles Teller was arrested for being drunk in public, but who hasn’t? … these kids need to be taught a lesson and expelledRIP Prodigy of Mobb Deep … 

Tom Verducci wonders what’s going on with baseball, where the pitchers strike everyone out, and batters come to the plate “obsessed with power.” Don’t yawn, MLB fans, this is important. [SI.com]

Warriors fans, you can’t fault Andre Iguodala for exploring the free agent market. He’s got one last contract, and at this stage, maybe money is more important than winning. [Mercury News]

“My son already ate his ass up twice.” That’s De’Aaron Fox’s dad talking about Lonzo Ball. [Bleacher Report]

Welcome to FS1, Ray Lewis! [Sporting News]

The podcast you need to start your week: Columnist rips Kevin Durant, then hangs up on me; Jay Bilas drops knowledge on the NBA draft; an interview with the sparring partner of Conor McGregor. Also, why LeBron to the Lakers will happen in 2018. [3-Hour Radio Show; Best-of 30 Minute Podcast]

Under Armour signed Jay Bilas. [Sole Collector]

What will baseball look like in 2037? [ESPN]

This is a very good long-read on Markelle Fultz, the new 76ers point guard. [Boston Globe]

Kenny Smith’s son is leaving Pacific to be a walk-on at North Carolina. [Inside Carolina]

Would the US Open return to Erin Hills? [JS Online]

This huge rat is trying to lock down dinner.

Bon Jovi did this elementary school class a solid.

It’s Malaysia, it’s a huge cobra.

This grocery store moment happened in Brazil, obviously.

