A photo of San Antonio Spurs superstar Kawhi Leonard with close-cropped hair took the internet by storm yesterday, and for good reason. Leonard has been rocking the look for a long, long time, as evidenced by his middle school student ID card.

It turns out all the commotion was for nothing. Leonard cutting his hair is fake news, per the San Antonio Express-News’ Jabari Young.

Just received a call from people close to Kawhi…told me this photo is fake. So there's that. His braids are still intact. #Spurs #NBA pic.twitter.com/m3ARHr5TVK — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) June 21, 2017

Remember, kids: trust and freak out, but then verify.