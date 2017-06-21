LaVar Ball Acknowledges LiAngelo Might Not Be That Good

GQ has the latest LaVar Ball profile, and the family patriarch had some interesting things to say about his middle son, LiAngelo:

“I told my boys that one of them wasn’t going to make it. Because if you’ve got three, only one, maybe two make it to the NBA.” He says, right in front of everyone, that he thinks it’ll be his middle son, LiAngelo, who doesn’t make it. He says he’s told him that. “He’s going to be taken care of either way,” he says. At least Gelo is the handsomest of his sons, he says—if basketball doesn’t work out, maybe he could be a model.

We’ve known for awhile that LiAngelo isn’t as talented as Lonzo or their younger brother, LaMelo. As we wrote verbatim in April, according to Rivals, UCLA has five recruits coming in who are ranked higher than he is. Ball, a three-star recruit, is not ranked in the Rivals top 100. There is a very real possibility that his talent would not merit a starting role on next year’s Bruins team.

Nonetheless, this is what LaVar told ESPN’s Jeff Goodman about LiAngelo in March:

“He’s chasing Lonzo and has the same mindset,” LaVar Ball said of LiAngelo. “He’s a different type of player. He’s 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, and is a scorer. He might average 20 next year, maybe even close to 30 a game. He’s been a scorer all his life. He’s led Chino Hills in scoring all four years. UCLA is losing all their scorers — Lonzo, TJ [Leaf] and [Isaac] Hamilton. Nobody who’s coming in is a better scorer than Gelo.”

Earlier this month, LaVar told Goodman that Gelo, like Lonzo, would be a one-and-done player.

So following the logic from LaVar’s own quotes, it sounds like his current plans are for Gelo to forgo his final three years of his UCLA basketball scholarship to pursue a modeling career?