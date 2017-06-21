NBA News Guru Ice Cube Believes Chauncey Billups Took Cavs Job

TMZ caught up with Ice Cube today, and the Big 3 proprietor had to revise his projection on which team will emerge victorious in that league because Chauncey Billups “took that job.” That job would presumably be the one leading the Cavs front office, after Dan Gilbert could not come to terms with David Griffin. This would qualify as breaking news, as no one else has reported that Billups agreed to the position.

But, Ice Cube would indeed be one of the first people to find out, given that Billups would need to cut off his Big 3 obligations for the Cavs role. He didn’t sound that broken up about it, saying that the Big 3 is designed to get people back into the NBA.

If the rapper’s reporting is accurate, I’d love to be a fly in the wall for Billups’ first conversation of LeBron given the criticism Billups had of LeBron’s behavior in his role as an ESPN analyst: