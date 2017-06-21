Phil Jackson Basically Confirms Kristaps Porzingis Is Going to Be Traded For Skipping His Exit Interview

Phil Jackson went on MSG Network on Wednesday night and the topic of Kristaps Porzingis trade rumors came up. Phil confirmed that the Knicks were fielding calls and that the New York Knicks would do what was best for their future. Somehow this might include trading a 21-year old “unicorn.” And unicorn is the word that Phil used.

Here are Phil's full comments regarding the Porzingis trade rumors. Doesn't sound too good. pic.twitter.com/aEVIlT0vtB — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) June 22, 2017

He thinks the Knicks can get 2 starters and a pick for the young star. I mean, sure. The Knicks only have 3 legitimate NBA starters on their team and one of them is Kristaps Porzingis so any two players could be starters.

Phil seems most hurt that Porzingis skipped his exit interview. It’s the first time in 20 or 30 years that someone has done that to him. He also confirmed that he had communicated with Porzingis. It hadn’t been by voice, but by text. Unlike the text Porzingis ignored from coach Jeff Hornacek earlier this summer. Basically things are great on both sides!