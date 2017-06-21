Spurs May Trade Danny Green to the 76ers, Clippers Fans Can Officially Panic About Chris Paul

Back in April, when it was clear the Clippers were in trouble in the first round against the Jazz – they eventually lost Game 7, at home – we floated the idea of Chris Paul signing with the Spurs in the offseason to hopes of finally making a run at a title.

But they can’t afford him!, we were told. Except for the fact that RC Buford is one of the best GMs in the NBA, sure.

Well, well, well. This week, here’s what’s come out of San Antonio: Pau Gasol, who turns 37 soon, will decline $16.2 million next year. There’s no chance he gets anywhere near that on the open market. But the Spurs will restructure him to a “longer term deal.”

Rarely does news leak out of the veteran Spurs front office, but all of a sudden it’s revealed that Danny Green could be on the trading block. He’s slated to make $20 million each of the next two years. A potential landing spot is a team that needs a shooting guard, has salary cap room, and has a coach that knows Green well.

Brett Brown and Philadelphia! The Spurs could clear that contract off the books in a salary dump, and would have cheaper options in the backcourt: Kyle Anderson, Dejounte Murray, Jonathon Simmons, and Davis Bertans aren’t natural shooting guards, but that’s not how the NBA works anymore. In the Chris Paul scenario, Tony Parker (35, coming off an injury) would be the backup, and they have a host of options at shooting guard.

Hmmmmm.

Hey Warriors fans, just make sure Golden State is able to re-sign Andre Iguodala. He’d be a huge loss, especially when going against a team with Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul. I know Patrick McCaw had an impressive year, and he’s a good defender, and probably would be the 5th guy in the Death Lineup next year if Iguodala is gone, but I have this weird feeling a Chris Paul-led Spurs team is going to be a major problem in the playoffs.