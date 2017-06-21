Texas State Football Loves Your Mom

Texas State is having a freshman orientation event this weekend. Many incoming freshman were dropped off for the weekend by their parents, many of whom probably had the reality of their babies leaving for college hit home for the very first time. Then there are the mothers who dropped off their kids and immediately found the Texas State football players practicing shirtless. Like this mom.

My mom dropped me off today for College freshman orientation and she sends me this… #TXST21 pic.twitter.com/etJhflZrE0 — Avery Leilani (@Avery_Leilani) June 20, 2017

That’s pretty funny, but as the tweet went viral two more young women popped into the replies to say their mothers had also spent some time with the football players. You have to wonder how far out of the way all these moms are walking on the way back to the parking lot to happen upon these shirtless football players.