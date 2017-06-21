Golf USA Today Sports

Travelers Championship Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Big Names Appear After Disappointment at U.S. Open

The Travelers Championship begins on Thursday at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut and the field is stacked with big names who didn’t play so well at the U.S. Open and some who did.

Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, and Jason Day will be there as well as Justin Thoms, Paul Casey, Patrick Reed, and Brandt Snedeker.

If you were expecting a good weekend of golf, this one should be up there. Hell, last year Jim Furyk shot 58.

Jordan Spieth +1025
Rory McIlroy +1050
Jason Day +1250
Justin Thomas +1401
Paul Casey +2002
Patrick Reed +2504
Brandt Snedeker +2443
Daniel Berger +3005
Marc Leishman +3005
Bubba Watson +3005

TV Schedule

Thursday 3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Golf Channel
Friday 3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Golf Channel
Saturday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS
Sunday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS

Notable Tee Times

Time Hole Group
7:30 AM 1 Greg Chalmers Smylie Kaufman Keegan Bradley
7:40 AM 1 Adam Hadwin J.J. Henry Paul Casey
7:50 AM 1 Jhonattan Vegas Charley Hoffman Robert Streb
10 Brian Harman Rory McIlroy Jim Furyk
8:00 AM 10 Justin Thomas Patrick Reed Jason Day
12:40 PM 1 Daniel Berger Matt Every Brian Gay
12:50 PM 1 Marc Leishman Russell Knox Bubba Watson
1:00 PM 1 Wesley Bryan Jordan Spieth Brandt Snedeker
1:30 PM 10 Morgan Hoffmann Jamie Lovemark Andrew Loupe

 

