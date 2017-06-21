Travelers Championship Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Big Names Appear After Disappointment at U.S. Open

The Travelers Championship begins on Thursday at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut and the field is stacked with big names who didn’t play so well at the U.S. Open and some who did.
Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, and Jason Day will be there as well as Justin Thoms, Paul Casey, Patrick Reed, and Brandt Snedeker.
If you were expecting a good weekend of golf, this one should be up there. Hell, last year Jim Furyk shot 58.
Odds via BigOnSports.com
|Odds via BigOnSports.com
|Jordan Spieth
|+1025
|Rory McIlroy
|+1050
|Jason Day
|+1250
|Justin Thomas
|+1401
|Paul Casey
|+2002
|Patrick Reed
|+2504
|Brandt Snedeker
|+2443
|Daniel Berger
|+3005
|Marc Leishman
|+3005
|Bubba Watson
|+3005
TV Schedule
|Thursday
|3:30 PM – 6:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|Friday
|3:30 PM – 6:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|Saturday
|1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|CBS
|Sunday
|1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|CBS
Notable Tee Times
|Time
|Hole
|Group
|7:30 AM
|1
|Greg Chalmers
|Smylie Kaufman
|Keegan Bradley
|7:40 AM
|1
|Adam Hadwin
|J.J. Henry
|Paul Casey
|7:50 AM
|1
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Charley Hoffman
|Robert Streb
|10
|Brian Harman
|Rory McIlroy
|Jim Furyk
|8:00 AM
|10
|Justin Thomas
|Patrick Reed
|Jason Day
|12:40 PM
|1
|Daniel Berger
|Matt Every
|Brian Gay
|12:50 PM
|1
|Marc Leishman
|Russell Knox
|Bubba Watson
|1:00 PM
|1
|Wesley Bryan
|Jordan Spieth
|Brandt Snedeker
|1:30 PM
|10
|Morgan Hoffmann
|Jamie Lovemark
|Andrew Loupe
Comments