Travelers Championship Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Big Names Appear After Disappointment at U.S. Open

The Travelers Championship begins on Thursday at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut and the field is stacked with big names who didn’t play so well at the U.S. Open and some who did.

Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, and Jason Day will be there as well as Justin Thoms, Paul Casey, Patrick Reed, and Brandt Snedeker.

If you were expecting a good weekend of golf, this one should be up there. Hell, last year Jim Furyk shot 58.

Odds via BigOnSports.com

Odds via BigOnSports.com Jordan Spieth +1025 Rory McIlroy +1050 Jason Day +1250 Justin Thomas +1401 Paul Casey +2002 Patrick Reed +2504 Brandt Snedeker +2443 Daniel Berger +3005 Marc Leishman +3005 Bubba Watson +3005

TV Schedule

Thursday 3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Golf Channel Friday 3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Golf Channel Saturday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS Sunday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS

Notable Tee Times