VIDEO: Kristaps Porzingis Has Caused Stephen A. Smith Deep Emotional Anguish Through the Years

Stephen A. Smith had a strong and visceral negative reaction to Kristaps Porzingis before he even saw him play. Why? Because he is good at his job and willing to have a strong take on things without all the information.

Smith, of course, wasn’t alone in his Porzingis skepticism.

PHIL JACKSON THAT'S GOING ON YOUR TOMBSTONE https://t.co/qbOKzKzWgC — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) June 25, 2015

Few realized that Phil Jackson, in this case, knew what he was doing and the 7-foot-3 sparklepony would turn out to be a very special and unique player.

Presented with new information, Smith adapted his way of thinking. He now appreciates Porzingis and was deeply affected by yesterday’s news that Jackson was entertaining offers for his young star.

He reacted thusly.

One has to respect the passion but it’s troubling to see someone go through such emotional anguish on live television. Finding out a guy you once ripped and then grew to love might play for another team is the type of news best suited to receive behind closed doors.