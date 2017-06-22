Bellator NYC Odds: Chael Sonnen Favored Over Wanderlei Silva

Bellator’s big event in New York City takes place this Saturday at Madison Square Garden. The undercard, entitled Bellator 180, will be on Spike TV, while the main card will be on PPV for $49.95 in HD. Our site’s Stephen Douglas previewed the long-anticipated matchup between Wanderlei Silva and Chael Sonnen earlier this week.

These are the gambling odds on the card, which came from Jason Simbal, an oddsmaker for CG Technology, which operates the sportsbooks for the Venetian, the Cosmopolitan, the Palms, and other casinos in Las Vegas:

Wanderlei Silva (+120)

Chael Sonnen (-150)

Fedor Emelianenko (-115)

Matt Mitrione (-115)

Douglas Lima (+135)

Lorenz Larkin (-165)

Brent Primus (+400)

Michael Chandler (-550)

Ryan Bader (-110)

Phil Davis (-120)

Chinzo Machida (+180)

James Gallagher (-220)

Dave Marfone (+500)

Neiman Gracie (-750)