Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva Had Friendly Disagreement at Bellator NYC Press Conference

Wanderlei Silva and Chael Sonnen meet in a cage on Saturday night at Bellator NYC / Bellator 180. The fight has been years in the making, but they still have to do a press conference to remind everyone why they don’t like each other. After the presser they met for a photo opportunity and Wanderlei asked if Chael would like to go “right now.”

Chael answered in the affirmative and Wanderlei responded with a light shove as security intervened. It was a pointless exercise as, you know, they are actually getting paid to fight each other in two days. So if something had actually gone down, they would have both lost a bunch of money. Even if most people involved in this video appear to be going through the motions. some good old fashioned “hold me back, bro!” has never hurt the optics of a rivalry. They should really let these guys fight sometime.