Danny Ainge's Son Is a Utah Politician Who Could Face Backlash If Gordon Hayward Goes to Boston

Danny Ainge’s son Tanner is a Republican candidate for Congress in Utah to replace the exiting Jason Chaffetz. Of course, one of the major subplots this NBA offseason is whether Gordon Hayward will leave the Jazz for the Celtics. Don’t think the younger Ainge hasn’t been hearing about this on social media:

Campaign is about economic growth, innovation, fiscal responsibility…but twitter only talking about Gordon Hayward 😂@SpencerJCox — Tanner Ainge (@tannerainge) May 22, 2017

“Unfortunately, I’m not sure I have a lot of influence there,” Ainge said this week, via the Deseret News. “Ultimately, Gordon is going to make the decision. I hope he stays.”

The candidate added that he has “no idea” if Utah voters would indeed hold it against him if his father managed to successfully pry Hayward away.

Would love to be a fly on the wall for phone calls between Danny and Tanner the last couple months.

