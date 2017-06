Just as the NBA Draft is beginning, Marc Stein dropped in with a potential bombshell:

The Wolves are close to acquiring Jimmy Butler from Chicago, according to league sources — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 22, 2017

Sources say Minnesota's offer to Chicago for Butler was EXPECTED to include the No. 7 pick, Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn … — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 22, 2017

Then K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune and Woj chimed in:

The Bulls are getting Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the 7th pick, per sources. Bulls keep 16th pick. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) June 22, 2017

Chicago is finalizing a deal to send Jimmy Butler to Minnesota for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and No. 7 pick, league source says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 22, 2017

This doesn’t seem from first glance to be an attractive enough package that the Bulls would pull the trigger. No Andrew Wiggins? Weird.

The Bulls are also sending away a pick:

League source says Bulls are sending the 16th pick to Minnesota along with Jimmy Butler. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) June 22, 2017

What a bombshell to start the evening.