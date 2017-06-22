Jimmy Butler's Trainer Blasts Bulls GM Gar Forman After Trade
By: Ryan Phillips | 50 minutes ago
Jimmy Butler was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves Thursday night during the 2017 NBA Draft. That move netted the Chicago Bulls Lauri Markkanen, Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn, and the team’s fans aren’t happy about the deal. Butler’s trainer isn’t exactly thrilled about it either.
Travelle Gaines, who trains Butler and a number of other athletes, tweeted the following after the trade:
Yikes. That tweet is clearly aimed at Bulls general manager Gar Forman, who made the deal. It’s clear Butler and his camp didn’t want to move on from Chicago.
