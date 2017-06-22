NBA USA Today Sports

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons Direct Trash Talk at "Crazy" LaVar Ball After Lakers Draft Lonzo

NBA

You know Lonzo Ball is going to get the treatment from opposing players throughout next year, and it started right after he was drafted by the Lakers, and his father gave this interview on ESPN:

It didn’t take long for the 76ers – who are going to be much better than anyone believes, probably very quickly – to go here:

