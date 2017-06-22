Lonzo Ball Released New $495 Shoe After Lakers Drafted Him

Lonzo Ball is officially a member of the Los Angeles Lakers and — as with all things involving the Ball family — he made some non-basketball headlines during his big moment.

Big Baller Brand released a new $495 shoe after Ball was selected with the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and as you can see, it’s in Lakers colors:

As soon as Lonzo Ball got picked, the Big Baller Brand started pre-selling his on-court shoe he will wear in LA ($495) pic.twitter.com/9ZflFL7kIc — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 22, 2017

So what do you guys think of the new shoe? Would you shell out $495 for a pair?

Yeah, didn’t think so.