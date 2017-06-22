NBA USA Today Sports

Lonzo Ball Released New $495 Shoe After Lakers Drafted Him

Lonzo Ball Released New $495 Shoe After Lakers Drafted Him

NBA

Lonzo Ball Released New $495 Shoe After Lakers Drafted Him

Lonzo Ball is officially a member of the Los Angeles Lakers and — as with all things involving the Ball family — he made some non-basketball headlines during his big moment.

Big Baller Brand released a new $495 shoe after Ball was selected with the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and as you can see, it’s in Lakers colors:

So what do you guys think of the new shoe? Would you shell out $495 for a pair?

Yeah, didn’t think so.

, , , , NBA

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home