Luke Walton Wastes No Time, Says Lonzo Ball Is The Lakers Starting Point Guard

Lonzo Ball was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, meaning the LA kid got his wish. His future head coach, Luke Walton, discussed the decision to draft Ball and where he fits into the teams plan. Spoiler alert: Walton said he expects Lonzo to be the team’s starting point guard immediately.

No real surprises there. Sounds like LaVar Ball will be happy with the way things are shaping up. And that’s good for Walton’s sake.