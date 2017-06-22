New York Mets Very Upset By Yasiel Puig Enjoying Home Run

Yasiel Puig hit a home run against the New York Mets. Puig admired the shot and took his time rounding the bases. Yes, this upset people. Mets were talking to him on the basepaths and then on the field between innings. And then talking about him after the game.

Jay Bruce: "Yasiel is very, very talented. But I mean, he's not David Ortiz. This guy doesn't have 500-something home runs." — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 22, 2017

Céspedes and Reyes lectured Yasiel Puig about showing up the #Mets, and Wilmer Flores says Puig lacks respect for the game. [MLB Network] pic.twitter.com/FYF5oxiLh7 — Sports Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) June 22, 2017

Funny Jay Bruce should mention David Ortiz. According to ESPN it took Puig 32.1 seconds to round the bases. On Tater Trot Tracker (which regrettably hasn’t been updated in a year) 32.1 seconds would be the 6th slowest trot since 2010 and right smack dab in David Ortiz range.

And for the record, Ortiz had 38 home runs in his first 6 seasons and 58 by the time he was 26. Puig, 26, is in his 6th season. He already has 70 home runs and doesn’t turn 27 until December. So maybe Puig will hit 500 home runs. Maybe by then baseball players will stop crying about other players enjoying their home runs.

Speaking of the players who were crying, the Mets lost their 3rd straight and for 7th time in 9 games. They’re 31-40, in 4th place, and 11.5 games out of 1st. Steven Matz will take the mound on Thursday night and presumably be in charge of retribution against Puig.