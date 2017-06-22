Moving Trucks Spotted Outside Paul George's Indianapolis Home

As rumors about his future NBA home swirl, there was an interesting development outside Paul George’s actual home on Thursday. Indianapolis-based radio host Scott Agness posted the following picture on Twitter:

Full disclosure: I co-host a weekly radio show on 1430 AM in Indianapolis, where Scott also works (among his many gigs). I reached out to Agness and he confirms it is, in fact, George’s home.

Here are some shots of the inside of the house:

🙌 #HomeSweetHome A post shared by Paul George (@ygtrece) on Oct 23, 2013 at 5:18pm PDT

Good morning! No place like home! A post shared by Paul George (@ygtrece) on Oct 14, 2013 at 8:20am PDT

Based on some research into local real estate, we can independently confirm that the Indiana Pacers All-Star does live in the house pictured in the tweet. The home is not yet for sale, but we’re not sure if he owns it or is renting. He could also own it and plan to rent it out, so there are a number of possibilities.

Now, we don’t know if those trucks are all there to move him out. Heck, they could be moving stuff in, or just putting some things in storage. There’s no way to determine that, but given his recent declaration that he wanted to leave the Pacers after next season, and expressed a desire to return home to Los Angeles, it would make sense if he was packing up.