Phil Mickelson and Caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay Part Ways

Phil Mickelson and his caddie of 25 years, Jim “Bones” Mackay, have parted ways. Per Mickelson’s brother Tim, the split was “mutual.”

“Our decision is not based on a single incident. We just feel it’s the right time for change. Bones is one of the most knowledgeable and dedicated caddies in the world,” said Mickelson. “The next player to work with him will obviously be very lucky. My relationship and history with Bones far exceeds golf. He has been one of the most important and special people in my life since the day we met, and I will always be grateful for everything he has done for me.”

Bones went to Erin Hills last week to prepare for the U.S. Open even though Phil’s appearance was in doubt. The two have combined for 42 PGA Tour wins, nine European Tour wins, and five major championship wins.

Bones released the following statement about his time with Mickelson:

“When Phil hired me in 1992, I had one dream: to caddie in a Ryder Cup. Last year, at Hazeltine, Phil played in his 11th straight Ryder Cup. It was so cool to have a front-row seat. “I wish Phil nothing but the best. His game is still at an elite level, and when he wins in the future (definitely the Masters), I will be among the first to congratulate him.”

It’s going to be very strange to see someone other than Bones on Phil’s bag for the rest of the season and in the future.

