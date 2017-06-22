Roundup: Vegas Golden Knights Get Players, George Clooney Gets Rich(er) By Selling Tequila Company

Rachel Keller … there’s going to be a Downtown Abbey movie … there’s going to be a new Saw movie … living with a Bill Cosby leg tattoo … quadruple amputee solider transforms old house into retreat for veterans and their families … Oregon strip club will pay 13-year old dancer $1.25 million … birthmark tattoos … local man in danger of eating at same place for 3,000th time since 2010 … man exposes himself at public pool, takes mugshot … one of the guys who played Oscar in Ghostbusters 2 as a baby has died … Lord & Miller kicked out of the Star Wars universe … something finally worked out for George Clooney as he sold a tequila company for $1 billion … valedictorian kicked off stage finishes speech on Kimmel …
The Vegas Golden Knights now have players including Marc-Andre Fleury and James Neal. [ESPN]
Mets GM sticks up for Tim Tebow, calls minor league organization who made fun of Tim Tebow “minor league.” [Newsday]
Riley Keough will play Sara Ganim in HBO’s Joe Paterno movie. [Lancaster Online]
Addison Russell’s wife is filing for divorce and won’t talk to MLB about it. [ESPN]
Top CFB recruit Tyreke Smith wore a t-shirt with a strong political message to Ohio State camp. [Eleven Warriors]
Derek Carr is about to get a huge contract. No clue how much actual money he’ll get, but it should be a bunch. [PFT]
Oscar De La Hoya does not like the timing of Mayweather – McGregor. [MMA Fighting]
Former teammates have some great stories about Dirk Nowitzki. [Bleacher Report]
Packers defensive lineman Letroy Guion arrested for DUI in Hawaii. [KHON]
LeBron James’ wife wants to live in Los Angeles.
Guy tries to save giant squid. Giant squid all too happy to accept help.
Here’s Sam Darnold completing a pass to a wake boarder.
Local news covers black bear in town.
Here’s the latest Game of Thrones trailer.
