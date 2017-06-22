Soft Patriots Fans Didn't Even Harass Roger Goodell While He Was in Boston

You think you know a fanbase and then they go and get all soft and content. Looking at you, Patriots fans.

NFL Commissioner and persona non grata Roger Goodell was in town for a brief spell yesterday as his flight from Israel touched down at Logan Airport. And it sounds like not a single agitated person harassed or harangued him for the way he handled Deflategate.

Here's #NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at Logan Airport today returning from Robert Kraft's Touchdown in Israel II trip #Patriots #WBZ pic.twitter.com/C8tYsUo4mG — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) June 21, 2017

Goodell has not been beating a trail to Foxboro since that prolonged scandal. Patriots fans have noticed and “Where is Roger” signs and chants have become ubiquitous.

Back in February, tight end Rob Gronkowski speculated that the masses might carry out vigilante justice on the NFL’s biggest wig.

“The fans are nuts, they’re wild, and they have the Patriots’ back no matter what. They have Tom’s back,” Gronkowski said in an interview with ESPN. “I’m telling you, he won’t get through the highway if the fans saw him. I don’t even think he can even land in the airport in Boston because Patriot fans are the best fans, they’re the most loyal fans. I’m telling you, they might just carry out Roger themselves. They couldn’t even get to the stadium in Foxborough if he landed in Boston.”

Turns out, no. Goodell was fine. He may have even leisurely leafed through some magazines at Hudson News or scarfed a craft soft pretzel in the food court.

Guess all that talk was simply that. Talk.