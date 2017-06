Tom Brady is in Asia selling Under Armor and Under Armor accessories. His trip included a stop in Tokyo where he took some time out of his day to do some sumo wrestling. Brady really seemed to like it.

Possibly because next to the sumo wrestlers he was transported back to the NFL combine when he had his entire life ahead of him. Unfortunately, Getty only has three images of Brady in action, but do check them out here, here and here. Each one is a prize.

Tom Brady sliding into DMs like… pic.twitter.com/QlXlgrjZt1 — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) June 22, 2017

Arigatōgozaimashita 🇯🇵🙏 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jun 21, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT