VIDEO: Miguel Cabrera Has a Tender Moment With a Bearded Fan

The Detroit Tigers dropped their fifth consecutive game last night, blowing a late 4-0 lead to the Seattle Mariners. The second-heftiest payroll in baseball has yielded a 32-39 record to this point and it seems only a matter of time until the roster is scrapped and sold for parts.

Highlights and feel-good moments have been in sparse supply as the mood turns dour. Basically, all fans are left with is the occasional humorous Miguel Cabrera-involved interaction.

He provided another one by inspecting a bearded gentleman’s facial hair with his first baseman’s glove. Cabrera liked what he saw and the fan liked how it felt. Just two dudes enjoying a tender moment on a weeknight in front of tens of thousands.

Good, hairy fun.