2018 NBA Mock Draft: Michael Porter vs Luka Doncic for the #1 Spot

A 2018 Mock Draft one year in advance? Of course. We do this every year. It’s getting increasingly difficult with the dominance of 1-and-done players and the crazy nature of future picks. I tried to account for future considerations based on all the information here.

1. Boston (via Brooklyn): Michael Porter, F, Missouri. Consensus best high school player in the country for the last two years is 6-foot-10 and 215-pounds, but probably enters the NBA closer to 225. Kid’s a freak, and I see a slightly taller version of Tracy McGrady.

2. Sacramento: Luka Doncic, SG, Slovenia. The basketball world is going to fall in love with the 18-year old Doncic. This video shows he has the size of Klay Thompson with the passing of Stephen Curry.

3. New York: Miles Bridges, F, Michigan State. If he’d have entered the 2017 Draft, he would have gone in the lottery. Played Josh Jackson very tough in March. The real test: Will NBA scouts pick apart Bridges because he stayed an extra year? In a draft full of good bigs, I lean toward wings likes Bridges, who can guard 2-3 positions.

4. Chicago: Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas. It’s so difficult to watch tape of this kid and not get very excited about his future prospects. Twenty years ago, when centers dominated the NBA, he’s probably the #1 pick. I see Kevin Garnett-length here.

5. Indiana: Hamidou Diallo, SG, Kentucky. Nearly entered the 2017 draft and would have been a 1st round pick, but dominating with the Wildcats will vault him high into the lottery. He’s going to produce many highlight-reel moments in Lexington.

6. Dallas: DeAndre Ayton, C, Arizona. A monster in high school (7-foot-1, 240 pounds) and should be a force in the Pac-12. It’s a great draft for centers, but how much will they matter to NBA teams?

7. Orlando: Allonzo Trier, SG, Arizona. Aggressive scorer who could have entered the 2017 draft, but waiting a year may vault him into the lottery. Averaged 17.2 ppg on 46 percent shooting, and 39 percent on 3-pointers, Trier would be best served focusing on defense and passing to take his game to the next level.

8. Phoenix: Robert Williams, PF/C, Texas A&M. Long, bouncy, athletic … but I just wonder if he can really go this high with no outside game (2-of-18 three-pointers). That type of player is just getting phased out of the NBA.

9. LA Clippers: Bruce Brown, SG, Miami. Had an impressive freshman year (11.8 ppg), but it was quiet because the conference was so loaded with talent. Should be one of the best players in the ACC.

10. Atlanta: Chimezie Metu, F/C, USC. If he’s your center, he’s blocking shots and defending and setting screens as a rim roller. A more polished Clint Capela?

11. Charlotte: Gary Trent, SG, Duke. His father was a longtime NBA power forward. Gary Trent is a terrific shooting guard who should start alongside Grayson Allen.

12. Denver: Kevin Knox, SF, Kentucky. High ceiling for the rapidly-rising forward who wants to be a guard at 6-foot-8. Calipari wants him to play in the “Malik Monk role.”

13. New Orleans: Wendell Carter, PF, Duke: I’m apprehensive to put so many bigs in the lottery, given the way the league is going, but at some point, big men will become en vogue again, right?

14. Utah: Shake Milton, PG, SMU: Shot 43/42 last year, and 47/42 as a freshman. A tough, 6-foot-5, 205 pounds, SMU will be all his, and he’s got to prove he can take over games as a scoring point guard.

15. Utah (via Oklahoma City): Bennie Boatwright, F, USC

16. Detroit: Jaren Jackson, F/C, Michigan State

17. Memphis: Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama

18. Boston (via LA Lakers): Grayson Allen, G, Duke

19. Toronto: Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, SG, Kansas

20. Phoenix (via Miami): Trevon Duval, PG, Duke

21. Philadelphia: Ethan Happ, PF, Wisconsin

22. Minnesota: Isaac Bonga, SF, Germany

23. Washington: Mikal Bridges, F, Villanova

24. Portland: Jarred Vanderbilt, SF, Kentucky

25. Milwaukee: Lonnie Walker, SG, Miami

26. Houston: DJ Hogg, SF, Texas A&M

27. San Antonio: Mortiz Wagner, PF, Michigan

28. Cleveland: Troy Brown, SG, Oregon

29. Boston: Landry Shamet, SF, Wichita State

30. Golden State: Bonzie Colson, F, Notre Dame