Mixed martial arts legends Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva will finally clash at Bellator NYC this Saturday, as the main event of a stacked card.

Sonnen and Silva have both had legendary careers spanning more than two decades. What follows are a pair of awesome highlight videos for each’s career to help get your hyped for Saturday night’s big fight.

Here’s a look at Sonnen’s greatest hits:

And here are some of Silva’s best moments:

Saturday night should be a whole lot of fun.