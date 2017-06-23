USA Today Sports

Caroline Wozniacki Falls Off a Unicorn Float in Latest SI Swim Outtake Video

This Sports Illustrated Swimsuit outtakes video comes from Caroline Wozniacki’s shoot in Turks & Caicos. Notable moments include falling/diving off a unicorn float, and getting soaked by an unexpectedly large wave.

