Luke Kennard Bringing a Little Hollywood to Detroit
By:
Stephen Douglas | 2 hours ago
Luke Kennard is headed to Detroit after the Pistons took him with the 12th pick in the NBA Draft. That’s going to be a rough awakening for the former Duke Blue Devil. In the last couple months Kennard appears to have become quite comfortable in the bright lights of show business. First he attended the world premiere of the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie with Amile Jefferson, Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Bell and Jon Collins.
It doesn’t get much more glamorous than that. Unless you’re dating Savannah Chrisley from USA’s
Chrisley Knows Best. Savannah Chrisley was previously linked to Chandler Parsons.
Kennard turns 21 tomorrow. Chrisley turns 20 in August.
Safe pick? Detroit is not ready for stars this bright.
Stephen Douglas
Born and raised in Mid-Southern Upstate New York, Stephen holds a master's degree in public communications. Money well spent? I'd say so. These days he jokes about sports on the Internet. Professionally.
