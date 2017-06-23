Markelle Fultz (a.k.a., "Mad Libs") Wore Two Watches to the NBA Draft
By:
Stephen Douglas | 1 hour ago
Markelle Fultz was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the first pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. It seemed like destiny, but as Fultz’s social media drafts proved, it was anything but a certainty. In an sponsored Instagram disguised as an attempt to tell the Philly fans he was excited to be coming to town, he – or someone in charge of his social media – sent out a draft written before the draft and forgot to add in the pertinent information.
At least we know that Markelle “Mad Libs” Fultz was paid to wear two watches to the Draft. It’s much easier to trust the process if you know what time it is.
Stephen Douglas
Born and raised in Mid-Southern Upstate New York, Stephen holds a master's degree in public communications. Money well spent? I'd say so. These days he jokes about sports on the Internet. Professionally.
