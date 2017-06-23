Rob Gronkowski Made Some NSFW Choices at Boston's David Ortiz Roast

Boston is honoring David Ortiz this week. They re-named a street after him and the Boston Red Sox are retiring his number this weekend. On Thursday there was a roast of Ortiz at the House of Blues featuring Bill Burr, Dustin Pedroia and Rob Gronkowski. Below is very NSFW video of Rob Gronkowski saying things like, “You wanna know why Jews do play football? To get their quarter back you cheap f–k.”

Don’t worry, they’re not all that bad. There are plenty of bad jokes filled with bad language that concern Ortiz’s weight and penis, immigration, and Dunkin Donuts commercials.