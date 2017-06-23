Tiger Woods Texted Jason Day During U.S. Open Because He Noticed Something With Day's Game

Tiger Woods and Jason Day have been text buddies for a while now. Day has even said that Tiger helped him get to number one in the world with some of his advice.

At the U.S. Open, Day didn’t play very well. Day opened with a 79 which prompted Tiger to text him.

“He texted me after I shot 79 and said, ‘Hey, before you work on something call me because I saw something,'” Jason Day told Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard Wednesday at the Travelers. “I was like, ‘Yeah, you saw 79 shots.’ I didn’t call him because I was so angry.”

Tiger is dealing with his own issues at the moment and is currently seeking professional help on how to handle his medications.

“When you see guys go through things like this you want to make sure they are in the right spot,” Day said of Woods. “And I’m hoping for a speedy recovery.”

[Golf.com]