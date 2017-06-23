VIDEO: Dad Catches Foul Ball While Holding Baby, Mom is Furious

Idiot Mets fan catches foul ball at Dodger Stadium, nearly drops baby, wife ready to kill him. Video from @SNYtv pic.twitter.com/zBh5Dki4yD — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 23, 2017

This is a tough one. The first time I watched this Mets fan jostle his young child around in pursuit of a foul ball, I thought he was way out of line and understood the irate response from his female companion. But another viewing suggests he had complete control of the kid throughout the entire process of the catch and perhaps it wasn’t as dangerous of a situation as presented.

There’s little doubt in my mind that the couple reviewed the tape a few times after leaving Dodgers Stadium with both likely seeing what they want to see.

Oh well. Will be a good story to tell the kid someday.