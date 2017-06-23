VIDEO: LaVar Ball Booed at NBA Draft

LaVar Ball got his wish on Thursday night as the Lakers drafted Lonzo Ball with the second pick in the NBA Draft. Not even for a brief second did he break from his carnival barker act to treat this like a special moment. As he left the floor of the Barclays Center he was showered with boos from the assembled crowd. How long will it be until another parent is booed at the NBA Draft? I’m guessing decades.
