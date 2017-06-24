Dodgers Rookie Sensation Cody Bellinger Unfamiliar With Seinfeld

Cody Bellinger, the Los Angeles Dodgers 21-year old rookie, leads the National League in home runs with 22. He also doesn’t know who Jerry Seinfeld is. Here he is admitting it on SportsCenter with SVP.

SVP finds out Cody Bellinger knows Jerry Seinfeld's name, but does not know what he does pic.twitter.com/sZqQIx0l22 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) June 24, 2017

In Bellinger’s defense, Seinfeld aired its season 6 finale (The Understudy. Guest starring Bette Midler) 2 months before he was born. When The Finale aired, Bellinger wasn’t even 3-years old. How many shows do you remember from before you had memories?

Having said that, Seinfeld has been in heavy syndication Bellinger’s entire life. Is he that focused on baseball that he doesn’t watch television? Do we know if he is familiar with any Must See TV? How familiar is he with the friends from Friends? Can he pick Jonathan Silverman out of a lineup? Does he know what to do with tossed salads and scrambled eggs?

Maybe we as a society should be more concerned with what Cody Bellinger does watch on television. He obviously knows what he’s doing in life.