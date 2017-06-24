Klay Thompson's Cool Dunk Rejected by Rim

Here's another angle of Klay's "dunk" in China (courtesy the one and only @NateStuhlbarg) pic.twitter.com/n3OHONM8qY — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) June 24, 2017

Conventional wisdom suggests the Golden State Warriorsare in the midst of a dynastic run closer to the beginning than the end. Unless something weird happens, they figure to be in the title chase for the foreseeable future. Klay Thompson injuring himself by flubbing a 360 jam during an exhibition in China would qualify as a weird thing. Fortunately for the Dubs, all indications are the only thing hurt here was his ego.

And, really, I’m sure that was fine. He’s Klay Thompson. He’ll probably be okay. He has some fond recent memories on which to fall back.