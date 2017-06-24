Michael Chandler Literally Had a Chair Pulled Out From Under Him at Bellator NYC

Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler lost to Brent Primus on Saturday night at Bellator NYC in Madison Square Garden. It was a tough loss for Chandler as he hurt his lower leg early in the fight and hobbled around until the referee stopped the action midway through the 1st round. Doctors came in to inspect Chandler’s ankle as he pleaded to be allowed to continue. At one point he even stood up to encourage the crowd.

They really were out here Charlie Browning Michael Chandler #BellatorNYC pic.twitter.com/fE7KsqWnZ9 — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) June 25, 2017

It was then that someone literally pulled the stool out from underneath him and he fell on his butt after being told the fight was over. It was both incredibly sad and incredibly funny.